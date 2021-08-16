STONINGTON — Going airborne as well as above and beyond was the norm for Stonington High senior Lisa Rich during her career.
Despite having parts of or even whole seasons wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, Rich attained second-team All-State status as a gymnast in 2020. She added individual postseason honors in outdoor track and field this past spring.
Rich represented Stonington on the ECC Division I All-Star first team by winning the high jump (5 feet) and winning a jump-off to claim first in the pole vault (10 feet) at the ECC championships. She was also named the meet's Field MVP for her efforts.
The senior repeated the 5-0 high jump and 10-0 pole vault to finish second in each event at the Class M state championships.
"Lila had a fantastic year," Stonington coach Ben Bowne said. "Doubling as a jumper and pole vaulter is not terribly uncommon, especially for a great athlete like her. What was challenging was the fact that the high jump and pole vault took place simultaneously in big meets. She had to shuttle between each event to get her jumps in at opposite ends of the field."
Stonington's 4x100 relay team of Teagan O'Brien, Ruth Greene, Helena Hoinsky and Nancy Inthasit also made All-ECC first team by winning the event in 51.8 seconds at the ECC championships. Stonington finished third as a team with 125 points, just behind second-place Norwich Free Academy (144 points). East Lyme (224) rolled to the title.
Bowne said the sprint relay struggled during the regular season with handoffs. Various athletes being forced to sit out practices due to virus protocols limited full practices.
"There were handoff issues and inconsistent training because of quarantines," Bowne said, "but they came through when it mattered most."
Inthasit added a couple of seconds in the 100 and 200 at the ECCs. She also placed twice in the Class M meet, with a fourth in the 100 (12.97) and fifth in the 200 (28.02). The Bears' Sophia Bell placed second in the Class M javelin (112-0).
Also receiving postseason honors were hurdler Amelia Caron, ECC honorable mention; O'Brien, ECC sportsmanship team; and middle distance runner Elena Korinek, ECC scholar-athlete.
As a team, Stonington finished 5-1 in the regular season, including a rare win over NFA.
"It was a great year," Bowne said. "Our numbers were down to about 20, but almost everyone we brought to the ECC meet scored."
