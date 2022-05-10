NARRAGANSETT — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen topped the field in the 3,000 at the Mariner Invitational track and field meet on Tuesday.
The sophomore posted a time of 10:30.62.
Weeko Thompson placed second in the discus (110-0) and the shot put (36-4). Emily Brown was third in the 300 hurdles (49.57).
Emaline Wiberg, Rachael Abbott, Emily Brown and Grace Abbott placed sixth in the 4x100 (53.9).
Chariho will next compete in the Southern Division championships on Saturday at Coventry High at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
