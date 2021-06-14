PROVIDENCE — Erin vonHousen placed second in the 3,000 and the Chariho High girls track team finished eighth at the Class B track and field championships on Sunday at Conley Stadium.
The Chariho freshman finished with a time of time of 11:24.09. Teammate Abby Cole was third in 11:34.15.
Chariho placed eighth among 13 teams with 33 points. South Kingstown won the meet with 150 points; Portsmouth had 132.
Margaret Weeden finished third in the high jump (5-1). Brook Kanaczet placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (52.19). Weeko Thompson contributed a sixth in the shot put (28-9½).
Chariho's 4x800 relay team of Grace Gillett, Kanaczet, Anna Lacroix and vonHousen placed second (10:23.04).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.