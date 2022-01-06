PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen finished first in the 1,000 and third in the 1,500 in a Sullivan Division indoor girls track meet Wednesday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
The sophomore had a time of 3:16.86 in the 1,000 and 5:04.42 in the 1,500.
Chariho defeated Blackstone Valley Prep, 58-16 and Wheeler School, 59-13. Chariho (5-1) lost to North Smithfield, 59-50.
Weeko Thompson placed second in the shot put (31-4.5) as did Brooke Kanaczet in the 600 (1:49.03). Third-place finishers were Anna LaCroix 300 (1:50.68) and Emmiline Wiberg 55 dash (8.22).
LaCroix, Kanaczet, vonHousen and Catherine Allenson combined for a second-place finish in the 4x400 (4:47.70).
Wiberg, Meagher, Weathers and LaCroix finished third in the 4x200 (2:03.97).
— Keith Kimberlin
