PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Weeko Thompson bettered her school record in the discus and finished first in the event at the Classical Classic track and field meet on Saturday at Conley Stadium.
Thompson had a throw of 113-02 in the discus, surpassing her previous school record of 110-5. Thompson won the event by 7 feet, 7 inches.
Thompson, a sophomore, also finished first in the shot put with a throw of 37-4. She was first by a foot.
She was the only Chariho competitor at the event. Chariho will next compete on Monday at Westerly with Narragansett and Prout starting at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
