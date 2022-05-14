COVENTRY — Chariho High's Weeko Thompson and Erin vonHousen improved their school records and the Chargers placed fourth in the Southern Division girls track and field championships Saturday.
Thompson bettered her school mark in the discus with a first-place throw of 114-5. She also placed first in the shot put (36-9¼).
VonHousen won the 1,500 in 4:51.63, improving her record. She was also third in the 800 (2:28.39).
Chariho finished with 67 points. North Kingstown was first with 155, and South Kingstown placed second with 100.
Emily Brown contributed a second in the 300 hurdles (49.83), and Brooke Kanaczet was fourth (50.98).
Elle Clarke placed fourth in the 100 hurdles in 17.65, a personal-best by two seconds. Grace Abbott finished sixth in the 100 (13.36).
Chariho's 4x100 relay team of Emaline Wiberg, Rachael Abbott, Emily Brown and Grace Abbott placed second in 53.2.
The 4x400 team of Tori Babineau, Kanaczet, Brown and vonHousen placed fourth in 4:27.84.
Babineau, Anna LaCroix, Catherine Allenson and Grace Gillett placed fifth in the 4x800 (10:45.31).
Chariho next travels to Westerly on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. meet. Prout and Narragasett will also compete.
— Keith Kimberlin
