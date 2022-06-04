PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Weeko Thompson earned All-State in two events and established a school record at the state track and field championship meet on Saturday at Brown University.
Thompson, a sophomore, finished second in the shot put with a school-record throw of 38-7¾. Thompson was third in the discus with a 113-9. The top three finishers in each event earned All-State recognition.
Chariho sophomore Erin vonHousen placed fourth in the 3,000 (10:37.86). She missed All-State by 0.20 seconds — La Salle's Maeve Casey finished third in 10:37.66.
Chariho's Emily Brown placed sixth in the 300 hurdles (48.66).
Chariho finished 11th in the team standings with 19 points. La Salle Academy won the state title in convincing fashion with 91 points. Classical was second with 74.
Eli Sposato finished fifth in the boys 400 (51.51). Chariho was 23rd in the team standings with two points. La Salle Academy was first with 79 and Bishop Hendricken second with 66.
Thompson, vonHousen, Brown and Sposato qualified for the New England championships on Saturday at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Connecticut.
— Keith Kimberlin
