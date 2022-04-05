EXETER — Erin vonHousen and Weeko Thompson won two events each and the Chariho High girls track team opened the Southern Division outdoor season with a pair of wins Tuesday.
Chariho beat West Warwick, 82-66, and Exeter-West Greenwich, 114-23.
VonHousen finished first in the 1,500 (5:12) and the 800 (2:29.7), while Thompson won the shot put (34-2½) and the discus with a personal-best 98-8.
Emily Brown was first in the 300 hurdles (51.2).
Tori Babineau finished second in the 800 (2:47.6) and third in the javelin (73-9). Katja Nelson placed second in the pole vault (7-0) and third in the high jump (4-11).
Althea Grandchamp was second in the javelin (79-4) and third in the shot put (26-4½).
Other second-place finishers were Elle Clarke, 100 hurdles (19.7); Emmiline Wiberg, 100 (14.0); Rachael Abbott, 100 (14.0); Brooke Kanaczet, 300 hurdles (52.2); Ashley Simmons, 400 (74.1); Maya Weathers, 200 (30.4); Chloe Babcock, 200 (31.2); Maria Mykhaylyshyn, 3,000 (13:55); and Kelsea Souza, discus (64-7).
Lia Kelvington finished third in the 100 hurdles (21.6), as did Charlie Edmunds in the 400 (76.2) and Laila Barros in the hammer (70-3).
The 4x400 relay team of Kanaczet, Babineau, Weathers and vonHousen took first in 4:41.7.
Clarke, Wiberg, Brown and Grace Abbott combined to win the 4x100 (55.8).
Chariho next competes on April 11m hosting South Kingstown and Coventry at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.