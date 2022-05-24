COVENTRY — Westerly High's Cali West placed third in the 800 at the girls freshman state track and field championships on Tuesday.
West turned in a time of 2:28.23. Abigail Donato placed fifth in the discus (77-7).
Sixth-place finishers were Sofia Cillino, 1,500 (5:11.20), Kate Rafferty, long jump (14-3), and Selena Daniel, shot put (26-7¾).
The 4x400 relay team of Cillino, Addison Serra, Rafferty and West finished third (4:30.68).
Westerly tied for 13th in the team standings with 17 points. Classical was first with 64, and West Warwick had 60.
Westerly will next compete in the Mount Pleasant Invitational on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
