WEST WARWICK — Summer Bruno and Rachel Federico won two events each in a Southern Division girls track meet with West Warwick and South Kingstown on Tuesday.
Bruno was first in the 400 (64.1) and the 200 (29.0). Federico topped the field in the discus (84-4) and the shot put (26-0).
Team scores are not being kept at league meets this season.
Jenna Burke was first in the 800 (2:28.6), and Maddie Lorello was third (2:34.3). as was Mia Woycik was first in the 300 hurdles (51.9).
Nina Cillino finished second in the 200 (29.0) and in the 400 (67.6). Ella Faubert placed second in the 100 (13.7) as did Kaya West in the 1,500 (5:03.2)
Faubert, Bruno, Cillino and Woycik won the 4x100 (53.9). West, Woycik, Bruno and Cillino won the 4x400 (4:226.8).
— Keith Kimberlin
