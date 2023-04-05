STONINGTON — Alec Anderson won two events, but the Stonington High girls track and field team lost to Waterford, 84-55, in an ECC Division II meet on Wednesday.
Anderson finished first in the shot put (24-6) and discus (61-9).
Molly Musselman placed first in the 3,200 (13:03.5) and third in the 1,600 (6:14.8). Alexa Williams contributed a first in the 400 (1:05.9) and third in the 200 (28.6).
Katie Anbari was second in the 100 hurdles (21.2), the high jump (3-8) and third in the long jump (12-0).
Morgan Anderson finished second in the shot put (19-4) and the discus (61-6). Isabella Spaulding was second in the javelin (73-4) and the high jump (3-8).
Other second-place finishers were Peyton Vanderstreet (800, 2:47.6), Olivia Duhig (100, 14.0), Addison Labbe (1,600, 6:04.1), Lauren Vossler (300 hurdles, 1:06.4) and Marin Singletary (long jump, 13-6). Sophia Orlowski was third in the shot put (17-3½).
Stonington next competes on April 18 at Montville with St. Bernard and Putnam at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
