EAST LYME — Stonington High's Nancy Inthasit won the 55 dash and Helena Hoinsky finished first in the 300 in a girls track and field meet with East Lyme on Saturday.
The indoor track teams competed outdoors, but ran indoor distances.
Inthasit finished with a time of 7.9, and Hoinsky ran a 46.3.
Corinne Steeno placed second in the 600 (1:53.9), as did Rachel Sabbadini in the 1,000 (3:32.2). Amelia Caron finished second in the 55 hurdles (10.2). Phoebe Werling placed second in the long jump (13-11).
Stonington's 4x200 relay team of Inthasit, Maggie Constantine, Caron and Hoinsky placed second in 1:57.6.
Hoinskey, Maggie Constantine, Carly Constantine and Steeno finished second in the 4x400 (4:41.0).
— Keith Kimberlin
