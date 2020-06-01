STONINGTON — For Stonington High's Gwen Andersen, the winter's indoor track season did not end as expected.
She was hoping for better things in the spring, but the coronavirus pandemic took that away, too.
Now, the senior sprinter will have to wait until next season when she continues her career at Springfield College.
"I was definitely hoping for a comeback in the outdoor season," Andersen said. "I would have been starting a little bit later, but I think I would have had a good year."
Andersen's start would have been pushed back due to a strained hamstring muscle she suffered during the indoor season. The injury has been an on-again, off-again issue in both legs during her three years at Stonington.
"I had my 55 [meters] times down a lot during indoor, but the moment I tweaked [the hamstring] in practice, I knew I would struggle with it the rest of the season," she said. "This is so, so frustrating. I can't emphasize that enough."
Andersen only competed in the 55 twice during the indoor season and ran in a relay at the Class M meet.
"I've been struggling with my hamstrings since my sophomore year," Andersen said. "My junior year I was in PT (physical therapy) and I had my best season."
Indeed, she did.
Anderson ran a 12.97 in the 100 at the State Open meet, going under 13.0 for the first time. She was third in the 100 to place third at the Class M meet and had a 27.18 in the 200 for sixth. She was first-team All-ECC Division II in both races last season. She was planning to get more times under 13 in the 100 and below 27 in the 200 this spring.
She hopes at some point the hamstring problems will be a thing of the past.
"I just graduated from PT. I just have to take extra precautions, I have to stick with the exercises I've been given and get it massaged," Andersen said. "I will be OK."
Andersen was also looking forward to the outdoor season for another reason.
"I was a captain indoor and I feel like watching everybody else grow and improve when you are a leader on the team is so exciting," she said. "I got to see younger girls get serious about track. I was so excited to see what they would do outdoor."
Andersen's introduction to the sport came in Japan, where her father, who was in the Navy, was working for the Army. They were stationed at Camp Zama in Kanagawa, Japan.
"I was going to the base school and we actually trained with the high schoolers. We competed against some Japanese schools and other American schools," Andersen said. "It was a lot different than here. We pretty much raced against the same people every meet."
In addition to Japan, the Andersen family has lived in Hawaii, Virginia and North Carolina. They came to Stonington when Andersen was a sophomore.
She plays to major in occupational therapy and graduate in 5½ years with a master's degree. She wants to be a pediatric occupational therapist working with children with alcohol fetal syndrome.
Andersen said it's been difficult for Stonington High's seniors to deal with the major disruption the virus has caused.
"I had senior release the day we found out we weren't going back for two weeks," she said. "Then they told us to come get everything we had at the school. A lot of my friends and I were talking about how this might be our last time in the school. I had a little hope in my heart.
"I think the saddest part is there are people you see at school, but you are not close to out of school. You don't see them anymore. And we didn't get to say goodbye to any of our teachers. Everything was ripped away from us. Even though we don't have any control over it, I think we understand and accept it."
