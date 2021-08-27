WESTERLY — Westerly High girls track coach Dave Federico used the Tokyo Olympics to reinforce some key points about throwing the discus to his niece, Rachel Federico.
"The Olympic champion in the discus (American Valarie Allman)] is not that much taller than her," Dave Federico said. "I told her it's not about the size. It's more about the torque and quickness through the circle."
Of course, Rachel Federico, who stands about 5-10 compared to the 6-foot Allman, had already put those words of wisdom to use based on the season she had throwing the discus for the Bulldogs.
The sophomore was first-team All-Southern Division after winning the event at the championship meet with a throw of 98-10. She was second-team All-Class B with a throw of 87-0. Federico also placed a respectable seventh at the state meet with a personal-best 102-5.
Federico missed her freshman year due to the coronavirus pandemic so she was new to high school competition this past spring.
"She really had a pretty good season," coach Federico said. "She made some huge breakthroughs and will have something to build on for next year. At the state meet, she finished seventh and showed she can compete at a big meet. Her length helps — she has long arms."
Fellow sophomore Kaya West was first-team All-Class B in the 1,500 after winning the race at the championship meet in 4:56.14. She was second team in the 800 (2:24.89).
West was also third-team All-Southern Division in the 800 (2:23.68). She was fifth at the state meet in 2:20.36.
"She made a lot of gains in the shorter events and her leg speed is really coming along," coach Federico said. "I think we just made a decision to make her faster, and she pretty much bought into it.
"It's a mindset and training. Sometimes distance runners don't understand the speed component. I think she saw what we were trying to do had benefits."
Junior Mia Woycik was second-team All-Division and All-Class B in the 300 hurdles. She ran a 51.50 at the division meet and 51.98 at the class meet.
"This was basically a new event for her. And it takes time to get over the feat of going over the hurdles. I think she was able to build for next year," Federico said.
Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Nina Cilliino, West, Summer Bruno and Woycik was first-team All-Southern Division (4:15.20).
Ella Faubert, Bruno, Cillino and Woycik were second-team All-Division in the 4x100 (53.53).
The 4x400 team of Cillino, Woycik, West and Faubert was third-team All-Class B (4:20.14).
Jenna Burke, West, Anna Nyberg and Maddie Lorello earned third-team All-Division in the 4x800 (10:08.34).
Team scores were not kept at dual meets this season. Westerly was fourth at the Southern Division meet, tied for fifth in the Class B meet and 19th at states.
Federico said the number of athletes on the team was down from previous seasons. He attributed that to the pandemic but also pointed to a declining enrollment.
Westerly had 743 students at the school this past school year, according to the Rhode Island Department of Education website.
For about a decade starting in the late 1990s, Westerly had enrollments that always exceeded 1,000. The top enrollment was in 2004-05 at 1,153. Since then the enrollment has dropped 410 students, a 35.5% decrease.
"I thought we did pretty well. We met our goals for placing at states and we were running PRs when we were supposed to," Federico said.
