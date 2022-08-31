WESTERLY — Westerly High's girls 4x800 relay team earned third-team All-State recognition after its performance at the state track meet in June.
Kaya West, Cali West, Mikayla Sousa and Sofia Cillino combined for a time of 9:48.39 to finish third in the race.
Kaya West was also second-team All-Southern Division in the 1,500 (4:56.16) and 800 (2:25.91).
Rachel Federico was first-team Class B in the discus after winning the event at the class meet with a throw of 121-4.
Mia Woycik, Nina Cillino, Summer Bruno and Ella Faubert earned second-team Class B in the 4x400 (4:16.29).
Cali West was third-team Class B in the 800 (2:31.14), as was Woycik in the 300 hurdles (49.86).
Kaya West, Woycik, Bruno and Faubert earned second-team Southern Division honors in the 4x400 (4:18.19).
Woycik, Bruno, Nina Cillino and Faubert were third-team Southern Division in the 4x100 (53.85).
Westerly finished 4-5 in the Southern Division dual meet season, placed sixth at the division meet, seventh in Class B and 14th at states.
— Keith Kimberlin
