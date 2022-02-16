WOOD RIVER JCT. — Senior Kylee Whelan earned second-team All-Division II honors for the Chariho High girls tennis team this past fall.
Whelan posted a 7-9 record for the Chargers.
"She just set a wonderful example for the team," Chariho coach Marc Fain said. "She worked harder than anybody. She wanted to play more at every practice. She was out there playing until the end of practice. If there was only one other kid out there, she was out there playing."
As a sophomore, Whelan played junior varsity. She moved to No. 4 singles as a junior and No. 1 her final year.
"Those are big leaps, but she handled it well," Fain said. "She was gracious, pleasant and well-mannered."
Chariho finished the season 11-6, losing to Middletown, 6-1, in the Division II quarterfinals.
"It was really an easy year dealing with personalities. They worked hard, and had lots of fun. There was not any dissension or cliquishness," Fain said. "It was just a pleasure."
Sophomore Emily Ballard was named the top No. 3 singles player in the division after posting a 15-2 record.
Freshman Faith Owren and sophomore Kaitlyn Daniels were named the top No. 3 doubles team after posting a 9-1 record.
— Keith Kimberlin
