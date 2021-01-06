WESTERLY — Westerly High's girls tennis team and its top player, Gianna Ferraro, both faced some challenges this season.
Of course, the biggest challenges were the ones created by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused changes in practice and match routines — the team went 19 days without a match starting in early October, for instance.
The Bulldogs also dealt with dropping from Division I to Division II.
Still, Ferraro put together another solid season. She finished 8-1 and didn't drop a set until the state singles tournament, where she finished 1-1. She only lost seven games in six Division II matches.
Ferraro, a senior, was named first-team All-State by The Providence Journal. The tennis coaches association didn't select an All-State team this season.
Ferraro finished her career with a record of 34-19, with three of those years facing D-I opponents. She was first-team All-State as a junior and a second-team pick as a sophomore.
"What impressed me the most was her ability to quickly dispatch the opponents that were slightly inferior to her in skill level," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said. "In previous years, she would have allowed them to stay in the match."
Ferraro is most effective playing from the baseline.
"Her biggest strength is she can engage in groundstroke rallies with anyone in the state," McAndrew said.
McAndrew said her style of play also improved.
"I think the skill set has been there the last couple of years, but now she doesn't get flustered when she loses a point or a game," McAndrew said.
McAndrew said Ferraro has the ability to play in college. He said Rhode Island College, Roger Williams, Endicott and others are among the schools she is considering.
Each girls tennis team was allowed to select a sportsmanship winner, and senior Grace Brinton, who played doubles most of the season, received it for the Bulldogs.
"It was a funny year for the whole team. Being one of the captains, she was able to create a sense of normalcy that filtered down throughout the rest of the team," McAndrew said.
Westerly finished 3-3 and did not qualify for the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.