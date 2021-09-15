WOONSOCKET — Westerly High won three matches that went three sets and edged Mount St. Charles, 4-3, in a Division II girls tennis match Wednesday.
Third doubles team Maggie Scanapieco and Addison Serra clinched the victory — which coach Terence McAndrew called "one of the best team victories of my career" — with a straight-sets win, 6-2, 6-0.
In singles, No. 2 Kaleigh Pasell posted a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5 victory, and No. 4 Lainey Corina prevailed, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. Both overcame match points to win.
No. 2 doubles team Erica Nyberg and Mallorey Clarke rallied for an 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory to set up the clincher by Scanapieco-Serra.
"Kaleigh and Lainey were able to hold their nerve when they were facing match points," McAndrew said in an email. "Erica and Mallorey were able to regroup after coming up against a buzz saw in the first set, while Addison and Maggie were able to clinch the team win with an impressively routine win."
Mount St. Charles dropped to 1-2, 1-2 Division II.
Westerly (2-2, 2-2) next hosts Narragansett on Friday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
