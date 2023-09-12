WESTERLY - Virginia Royce (6-0, 6-1), Mallorey Clark (7-6, 6-1), Erica Nyberg (6-3, 6-0) and Maggie Scanapieco (6-0, 6-3) all won their singles matches in straight sets as the Westerly girls tennis team defeated North Smithfield, 7-0, in a Division II match at Rotary Park.
"They were able to get inspiration after watching Coco Gauff win the U.S. Open title over the weekend," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said.
The Bulldogs (2-0, 2-0 Division II) received doubles victores from Addison Serra and Simone Hackett (6-2, 6-3), Mia Uros and Caroline Wade (6-3, 6-2) and Madison Mankoff and Sophia Horton (6-3, 7-5).
- Rich Zalusky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.