CRANSTON — Westerly High swept the doubles competitions — losing just one game along the way — and defeated Cranston East, 6-1, on Friday in a Division II girls tennis match, the Bulldogs' season finale.
The No. 1 doubles team of Maggie Stahl and Simone Hackett cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory. No. 2 Erica Nyberg and Mallorey Clarke and No. 3 Maggie Scanapieco and Addison Serra both posted 6-0, 6-0 wins.
In singles, No. 2 Kaleigh Passell won 6-1, 6-0, No. 3 Hannah Nicholson prevailed 6-2, 6-2, and No. 4 Lainey Corina was a 6-0, 6-2 winner.
"All of the seniors, Kaleigh, Hannah, Lainey and Maggie, were able to finish their high school tennis career with a win," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. "Throughout the season these girls were able to exhibit their leadership skills by creating a sense of normalcy during these turbulent times."
Cranston East fell to 1-14, 1-14 Division II.
Westerly finished 7-9, 7-9.
— Ken Sorensen
