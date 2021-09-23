WESTERLY — Westerly High swept the doubles and beat North Smithfield, 6-1, in a Division II girls tennis match Thursday at Rotary Park.
Maggie Stahl and Claire Manfredi combined for a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1 doubles. Erica Nyberg and Mallorey Clarke prevailed, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 2. Maggie Scanapieco and Addison Serra moved to 5-1 with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 3.
In singles, Kaleigh Pasell won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2. Hannah Nicholson prevailed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 and Lainey Corina took her match, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 4.
North Smithfield is 1-2, 1-2 Division II. Westerly (4-3, 4-3) next travels to Ponaganset on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
