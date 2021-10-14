WESTERLY — Westerly High won every match in straight sets and beat winless Woonsocket, 7-0, in a Division II girls tennis match on Thursday at Rotary Park.
Campbell Gladski was a 6-1, 7-5 winner at No. 1 singles. Kaleigh Pasell won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2. Hannah Nicholson prevailed at No. 3, 6-0, 6-0, and Lainey Corina won at No. 4, 6-0, 6-0.
Maggie Stahl and Erica Nyberg combined for a 6-0, 6-0 win at first doubles. No. 2 Mallorey Clarke and Claire Manfredi and No. 3 Addison Serra and Maggie Scanapieco received forfeits.
Woonsocket dropped to 0-13, 0-13 Division II. Westerly (6-7, 6-7) next travels to Chariho on Monday for a match at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.