LINCOLN — Westerly High won six matches in straight sets and beat Lincoln, 7-0, in a Division II girls tennis match on Monday.
Singles winners for the Bulldogs were No. 1 Campbell Gladski (6-0, 6-3), No. 2 Eric Nyberg (6-4, 6-7, 10-5), No. 3 Mallorey Clark (6-1, 6-4) and No. 4 Celia Dauphinais (6-1, 6-1).
Maggie Scanapieco and Addison Serra combined for a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Simone Hackett and Brooke Morrone prevailed 6-0, 6-1 and Caroline Wade and Mia Urso earned a 6-2, 6-0 win.
"This was a great win against a quality opponent," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. "I'm especially pleased with how Campbell, Erica, and Brooke/Simone were able to bounce back after suffering defeats in the match against South Kingstown."
Lincoln dropped to 1-1, 1-1 Division II. Westerly (2-0, 2-0) next travels to Pilgrim on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.