WARWICK — Westerly High swept the doubles matches and remained unbeaten with a 6-1 win over Pilgrim in a Division II girls tennis match on Wednesday.
Maggie Scanapieco and Addison Serra combined for a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Simone Hackett and Brooke Morrone were 6-0, 6-1 winners at No. 2. Caroline Wade and Mia Urso prevailed at No. 3, 6-3, 6-2.
Erica Nyberg was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles. Mallorey Clark earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory at third singles. Celia Dauphinais won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4.
"A lot of credit has to go to Mallorey, Maggie/Addison, and Caroline/Mia," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. "They have gone about their business quietly and diligently and their successes on the court are a main reason why we are undefeated."
Pilgrim fell to 0-2, 0-2 Division II. Westerly (3-0, 3-0) next travels to Tiverton on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
