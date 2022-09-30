NORTH SMITHFIELD — Westerly High swept doubles and won three of four singles matches to defeat North Smithfield, 6-1, in a Division II girls tennis match on Friday.
Singles winners for the Bulldogs were No. 2 Erica Nyberg, 6-1, 6-3, No. 3 Mallorey Clark, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, and No. 4 Celia Dauphinais, 6-3, 6-4.
In doubles, Maggie Scanapieco and Addison Serra combined for a 6-1, 6-1 win. Simone Hackett and Brooke Morrone were 6-4, 6-1 winners. Carolina Wade and Mia Urso prevailed, 6-3, 10-6.
North Smithfield dropped to 2-5, 2-5 Division II. Westerly (5-1, 5-1) next hosts the Lincoln School on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
