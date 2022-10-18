PROVIDENCE — Westerly High swept doubles and breezed past winless Classical, 6-1, on Tuesday despite an altered lineup for the Division II girls tennis match.
Simone Hakett and Brooke Morrone, playing at No. 1 doubles, posted a 6-4, 6-3 victory. At No. 2, Caroline Wade and Mia Urso combined for a 6-1, 6-2 win, and at No. 3, Sophia Horton and Macey Garafola went three sets in a 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 victory.
In singles, No. 2 Mallorey Clake won, 6-1, 6-0. No. 3 Maggie Scanapieco prevailed, 7-5, 6-0, and Addison Serra posted a 6-3, 6-1 win.
“Maggie and Addison were victorious in their first singles match of their careers,” Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. “They both had to fight their nerves in the beginning of the first set. Once they were able to settle into the match, they were able to show off their quality.”
Classical fell to 0-11, 0-11 Division II. Westerly (9-2, 9-2) next hosts Lincoln School on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.