WESTERLY — Westerly High bounced back from its first loss of the season to defeat North Providence, 6-1, in a Division II girls tennis match at Rotary Park on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs were coming off a 4-3 loss to Narragansett on Monday.
Erica Nyberg prevailed in three sets at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 4-6 and 6-3. Mallorey Clark won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3, and Celia Dauphinais was a 6-2, 6-2 winner at No. 4.
In doubles, Maggie Scanapieco and Addison Serra combined for a 6-3, 6-1 win. Simone Hackett and Brooke Morrone were 7-5, 6-3 winners at No. 2, and Caroline Wade and Mia Urso won 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 at No. 3.
North Providence is 4-2, 4-2 Division II. Westerly (4-1, 4-1) next travels to North Smithfield on Friday for a 5:15 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
