PORTSMOUTH — Westerly High's top singles player and its No. 1 doubles team qualified for the state tennis tournament on Sunday in the Division II qualifying tournament at Portsmouth High.
No. 1 Gianna Ferraro earned a win insingles to qualify. The No. 1 doubles team of Grace Brinton and Campbell Gladski beat teammates Molly Clark and Lainey Corina and also won a second match to qualify.
The state tournament begins Nov. 19 at Slater Park in Pawtucket.
— Keith Kimberlin
