NARRAGANSETT — Westerly High won three matches that went three sets and topped Narragansett, 5-2, in its girls tennis season opener on Saturday.
Lilia Tria prevailed 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. Kaleigh Passell and Lainey Corina earned a 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles, and Campbell Gladski and Emma Harold were 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 winners at No. 2 doubles.
"Kaleigh and Lainey and Lily all won matches they might have lost in previous years," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said. "The girls were tired of playing each other and excited to play another team."
Other singles winners were No. 1 Gianna Ferraro, 6-1, 6-1, and No. 3 Elena Murdock, 6-0, 6-1.
Westerly next travels to East Greenwich on Wednesday for a 3:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
