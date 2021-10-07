SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly High lost to South Kingstown, 5-2, in a Division II girls tennis match on Thursday.
Kaleigh Pasell won her match at No. 2 singles 7-6 (7-2, tiebreaker) 6-3.
Maggie Scanapieco and Addison Serra combined for a 6-2, 6-3 victory win at third doubles.
South Kingstown moved to 4-3, 4-3 Division II. Westerly (5-7, 5-7) next hosts Woonsocket on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
