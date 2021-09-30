SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly High lost to unbeaten Prout, 5-2, in a Division II girls tennis match on Thursday.
Westerly (4-6, 4-6 Division II) won two singles matches. Kaleigh Pasell prevailed 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2, and Hannah Nicholson was a 6-4, 7-5 winner at No. 3.
Prout improved to 5-0, 5-0.
Westerly next host Rogers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Rotary Park.
— Keith Kimberlin
