TIVERTON — Westerly High held a 3-1 lead Wednesday when its Division II girls tennis match against Tiverton was suspended by darkness.
Westerly's wins came in singles play. At No. 2, Erica Nyberg prevailed, 6-4, 6-4. No. 3 Mallorey Clark was a 6-2, 6-2 winner, and No. 4 Celia Dauphinais won, 6-1, 6-1.
Clark and Dauphinais are both 4-0 this season.
The doubles matches will be rescheduled at a date and time to be determined.
— Ken Sorensen
