WESTERLY — Ponaganset swept doubles and won three of four singles matches to beat Westerly, 6-1, in a Division II girls tennis match Friday at Rotary Park.
Celia Dauphinais picked up Westerly's lone win at No. 3 singles, prevailing 6-2, 6-3.
Ponaganset closed the regular season 12-1, 12-1 Division II. Westerly (9-4, 9-4) will play in the Division II tournament that starts next week.
— Keith Kimberlin
