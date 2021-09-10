MIDDLETOWN — Westerly High won two singles matches but was swept in three doubles contests, two of them going three sets, in a 5-2 girls tennis loss to Division II rival Middletown on Friday.
Kaleigh Pasell won at No. 2 singles, 6-4, 6-3, and Hannah Nicholson prevailed at No. 3, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, to account for Westerly's two points.
The match was the season opener for Middletown.
Westerly (1-1, 1-1 Division II) next plays at Juanita Sanchez on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
