WESTERLY — South Kingstown defeated Westerly High, 4-1, in the quarterfinals of the Division II girls tennis tournament Thursday at Rotary Park.
Playoff matches are ended when one teams builds an insurmountable lead.
No. 5 South Kingstown won three singles matches and one in doubles to earn the victory.
Westerly's Delia Cauphinais picked up Westerly's point with a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 4 singles.
No. 4 Westerly finished the season 9-5. South Kingstown moves to the semifinals where it will face No. 1 Lincoln School next week.
— Keith Kimberlin
