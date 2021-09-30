WESTERLY — The ball didn't bounce Westerly High's way for the second straight match.
The Bulldogs lost by a point for the second time in three days on Wednesday, dropping a 4-3 Division II girls tennis decision to Portsmouth at Rotary Park.
Westerly had to earn its three points, too.
In singles, No. 2 Kaleigh Passell won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5), and two doubles victories went to three sets: Maggie Stahl and Claire Manfredi prevailed at No. 1, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, and Maggie Scanapieco and Addison Serra won at No. 3, 1-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Westerly lost at Ponaganset on Monday, 4-3.
Westerly (4-5, 4-5 Division II) next plays at Prout on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. before hosting Rogers on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
