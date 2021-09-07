WESTERLY — Westerly High won two singles matches and two in doubles to edge Lincoln, 4-3, in the girls tennis season opener for both teams Tuesday at Rotary Park.
The Division II match was closely contested — one match went to three sets and four sets were decided by tiebreakers.
Kaleigh Pasell prevailed at No. 2 singles, 7-5, 6-3. Hannah Nicholson was a 7-5, 6-4 winner at No. 3 singles.
"Both Kaleigh and Hannah were able to showcase their experience by holding their nerves and getting crucial wins that catapulted Westerly to victory," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email.
In doubles, Maggie Stahl and Claire Manfredi combined for a 7-6 (9-7), 6-1 win at first doubles.
Erica Nyberg and Mallorey Clarke won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Westerly next travels to Middletown on Thursday for a 3:30 p.m. contest.
— Keith Kimberlin
