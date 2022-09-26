NARRAGANSETT — Narragansett won three of four singles matches and handed Westerly High its first loss of the season, 4-3, in a Division II girls tennis match on Monday.
Celia Dauphinais was a 6-3, 6-0 winner at first singles for the Bulldogs.
Simone Hackett and Brooke Morrone prevailed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles. Caroline Wade and Mia Urso were 6-1, 6-1 winners at third doubles.
Both teams are 3-1, 3-1 Division II. Westerly next hosts North Providence on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
