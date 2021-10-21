WESTERLY — Westerly High suffered a narrow 4-3 loss to Classical in a Division II girls tennis match Wednesday at Rotary Park.
Two of Westerly's singles matches went to first-set tiebreakers and a doubles match went to three sets. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they lost all three.
Winners for Westerly were Lainey Corina at No. 4 singles, 6-0, 6-1, the No. 1 doubles team of Maggie Stahl and Claire Manfredi, 7-6 (3), 6-1, and the No. 3 doubles team of Maggie Scanapieco and Addison Serra, 6-0, 6-1.
Classical improved to 6-6, 6-6 Division II.
Westerly (6-9, 6-9) next plays at Cranston East on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
