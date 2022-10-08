PAWTUCKET — Westerly High swept doubles and won three of four singles matches to beat winless St. Raphael, 6-1, in a Division II girls tennis match at Slater Park on Friday.
At No. 1 singles, Campbell Gladski prevailed, 6-4, 3-6, 10-3. Mallorey Clark was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 3. Celia Dauphinais won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4.
In doubles, Maggie Scanapieco and Addison Serra combined for a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1. Macey Garafola and Mia Urso were 7-6 (7-2 tiebreaker), 6-1 winners. Sofia Horton and Madison Mankoff earned a 6-4, 6-2 victory at No. 3.
"We had a solid team win. At one singles, Campbell played an excellent third set tiebreak to win her match," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. "Also, Macey along with Sofia and Madison were able to notch their first high school victories at second and third doubles, respectively."
St. Raphael dropped to 0-9, 0-9 Division II. Westerly (7-1, 7-1) next host Rogers on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
