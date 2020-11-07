WESTERLY — Westerly High closed the girls tennis season with a loss to Narragansett, 4-3, at Rotary Park on Saturday.
Westerly won three of the four singles matches. Gianna Ferraro was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles. Elena Murdock prevailed 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 and Kaleigh Passell was a 6-4, 6-3 winner at No. 4.
Westerly lost two doubles matches in three sets including one on a tiebreaker in the third set.
Westerly finished the season 3-3. Narragansett is 4-2.
Ferraro will be competing in the Division II qualifying tournament on Sunday at Portsmouth.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.