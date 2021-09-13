WESTERLY — Unbeaten Mt. Hope swept singles and beat Westerly High, 5-2, in a Division II girls tennis match Monday at Rotary Park.
Mt. Hope (3-0, 3-0 Division II) won two of the singles matches in three sets.
Westerly's Eric Nyberg and Mallorey Clarke combined for a 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) win at No. 2 doubles. Maggie Scanapieco and Addison Serra won in three sets, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (11-9), at third doubles.
Westerly (1-2, 1-2) next travels to Mount St. Charles on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
