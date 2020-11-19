PAWTUCKET — Westerly High's top doubles team lost in the state tournament Thursday at Slater Park.
Grace Brinton and Campbell Gladski fell to La Salle Academy's Leila Toubic and Sophie DeThomas, 7-5, 6-0.
Westerly's Gianna Ferraro will be played in the singles tournament on Friday.
— Keith Kimberlin
