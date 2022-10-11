WESTERLY — Westerly High won two singles matches and swept doubles to beat Rogers, 5-2, in a Division II girls tennis match on Tuesday.
Singles winners for the Bulldogs were No. 3 Mallorey Clark, 6-3, 6-1, and No. 4 Celia Dauphinais, 6-3, 6-1.
"Mallorey and Celia have been playing solid tennis at three and four singles, respectively," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. "They are able to get into a good rhythm with their fast pace of play and consistency from the baseline."
Maggie Scanapieco and Addison Serra were 6-3, 6-1 winners at No. 1 doubles. Simone Hackett and Brooke Morrone combined for a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 win at No. 2. Caroline Wade and Mia Urso were 7-5, 6-2 winners at No. 3.
Rogers fell to 6-5, 6-5 Division II. Westerly (8-1, 8-1) next hosts Chariho on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and Lincoln School on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
