WESTERLY — Westerly High defeated winless Rogers, 6-1, capturing each match in straight sets in a Division II girls tennis contest at Rotary Park on Tuesday.
No. 2 Kaleigh Pasell prevailed 6-3, 6-1. No. 3 Hannah Nicholson was a 6-1, 6-0 winner, and Lainey Corina posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 4.
Maggie Stahl and Claire Manfredi combined for a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. Erica Nyberg and Mallorey Clarke were 6-1, 6-1 winners at No. 2, and Maggie Scanapieco and Addison Serra won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
"A great team win by the girls. The doubles teams are starting to click at the right time," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. "Their volleys are becoming decisive and the returns more consistent."
Rogers dropped to 0-8, 0-8. Westerly (5-6, 5-6 Division II) next travels to South Kingstown on Thursday for a 3:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
