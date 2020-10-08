WESTERLY — Westerly High won every match in straight sets and defeated Toll Gate, 7-0, in girls tennis on Thursday at Rotary Park.
Gianna Ferraro was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 1 singles. Lily Tria prevailed 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2. Elena Murdock was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 3, and Kaleight Passell won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.
In doubles, Grace Brinton and Campbell Glaski won at No. 1, 6-1, 6-0. Emma Harold and Lainey Corina combined for a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2, and Maggie Stahl and Gabby Brennan won at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0.
Toll Gate dropped to 1-1. Westerly (2-0) next travels to North Kingstown on Wednesday for a 3:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
