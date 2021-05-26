STONINGTON — On paper, the ECC girls tennis tournament's singles final appeared to be a mismatch.
Waterford's Sarah Hage, the No. 1 seed, had defeated Stonington's Maddie Hamm, 7-5, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-0, during their two regular-season matches.
But tennis matches are played on courts, not paper.
Wednesday, the two finalists engaged in a classic battle that lasted 3 hours and 16 minutes before Hage emerged with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory.
Longtime Stonington coach George Crouse said it ranked as one of the better singles finals in league history.
"I just wanted to play my game and see what happened," said Hamm, who is 14-3 this season with all three losses coming against Hage. "I wanted to play as hard as I could, and I knew I wasn’t going to give up and I was going to fight for every single point."
After dropping the first set, Hamm lost the first three games of the second set, and it appeared Hage was on her way to another straight-set victory against her Stonington opponent.
But the second-seeded Hamm, who was the ECC singles champion as a freshman in 2019, came through in a fourth game that featured nine deuce points. A Hamm loss at that point might have been too much of a deficit to overcome.
Hamm got back in the set by delivering deep balls that bounced high, making it difficult for Hage to deliver hard returns.
Hamm tied the set 3-3 and took a 5-4 lead on a game that featured 10 deuce points. She won the set, 6-4.
Hamm carried that momentum into the third set, during which she quickly built a 4-1 lead.
At that point, the unbeaten Hage, a freshman, changed her style of play.
"I didn’t take as many risks because I didn’t want to risk losing a point because all the games were like deuce and 40-30," Hage said. "So it was really, really close, so I just had to stay consistent and not take as many risks because I might lose a point."
Hage was content to play high, deep balls herself. The pace of play slowed and points became much longer as both players tried for winners much less often that in the first two sets.
Hage won the next two games in the final set to close within 4-3.
"When it was 4-3, I got a lot of confidence because I had won two games in a row and I felt really, really good about how I was playing at that point," Hage said. "So I just kept playing that way and I ended up winning. That was probably one of the toughest matches I’ve ever played."
Both players were able to hit backhands and forehands for winners. They also had the skillful touch on lobs and angle shots. It was an extremely well-played match.
"In the third set, and I'm sure Sarah knows it too, your feet kind off start to burn and you are just kind of dying," Hamm said. "You feel like you are running a marathon. It felt good, though. I was really happy to get a set; I wanted that really bad. She's amazing and I'm proud of her."
In the doubles championship, it was an all-Stonington affair.
Stonington's top doubles team of Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone beat teammates Emily Fulling and Erin Motherway, 6-3, 7-5, to claim the ECC title.
Snegovskikh and Johnstone are 14-1, while Fulling and Motherway are 14-3.
"Our communication, first of all, was great and we tried staying positive through the whole thing," Johnstone said.
They both agreed playing teammates was difficult.
"That was probably one of the most challenging things about the whole match," Snegovskikh said.
Stonington will next compete in the Class M state tournament. The opening round is scheduled for Saturday.
