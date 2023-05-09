STONINGTON — Unbeaten Old Lyme won two singles matches and two in doubles to hand Stonington High its first loss of the season, 4-3, in a nonleague girls tennis match on Tuesday.
Old Lyme moved to 16-0. The Wildcats had won 13 matches by 7-0 margins and two 6-1 before facing the Bears. Stonington, which had five shutouts and three 6-1 wins before Tuesday, dropped to 8-1.
Singles winners for the Bears were No. 1 Grace Duggan (6-0, 6-1) and No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez (6-0, 6-3). Stonington's third doubles team of Gwen McGugan and Angelina Williams were 6-2, 6-3 winners.
Stonington next hosts Ledyard on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. The Bears host Daniel Hand on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
