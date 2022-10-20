WESTERLY — Unbeaten Lincoln School swept singles and beat Westerly High, 5-2, in a Division II girls tennis match Thursday at Rotary Park.
Simone Hackett and Brook Morrone combined for a 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) win at No. 2 doubles. Caroline Wade and Mia Urso were 6-3, 6-3 winners at third doubles.
Lincoln School is 13-0, 13-0 Division II. Westerly (9-3, 9-3) next hosts Ponaganset on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
