STONINGTON — Two Stonington High doubles team and its top singles player advanced to the semifinals of the ECC girls tennis tournament with victories on Monday.
Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone, the No. 1 doubles seed, received a bye in the first round. They won in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-2, to reach the semifinals.
They will face Waterford's Nidhi Somineni and Nitya Somineni in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Stonington's Erin Motherway and Emily Fulling, the No. 6 seed, won their first match, 8-1. They prevailed 6-2, 6-3 in their second match. Motherway and Fulling will face Waterford's No. 2 Jen LeBlanc and Michelle Liu in the semifinals on Tuesday.
In singles, Stonington's Maddie Hamm, the No. 2 seed, earned an 8-0 win in her first match and advanced to the semifinals with a 6-0, 6-1 win in her second match.
She will face Waterford's Autumn Brothers on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Stonington's Maddie Gonzalez, the No. 8 seed, earned an 8-2 win in her first match, but lost her second, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
The championship matches are scheduled for Wednesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
